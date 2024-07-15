I didn’t have a great night of sleep Saturday night, so I seem to have made up for it last night. I fell asleep reading at 7 pm last night. I woke up around 8:30 pm and tried to stay awake until my usual 10 pm bedtime. I ended up being able to finish the book I was reading and went to sleep at 10:15 pm. I did not wake up until my 5:30 am alarm went off. I vaguely remember Isabella trying to wake me earlier, but she was obviously unsuccessful. She can usually tell when I really need my sleep, and while she’ll try to wake me, she doesn’t do it with the usual fervor and gives up easily.
Have a great week everyone!
No comments:
Post a Comment