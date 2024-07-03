There’s only one more day until I get a four-day weekend because of the Fourth of July holiday. I need some time to relax, not have anything I have to do, and enjoy my time with Isabella. Other than Saturday when we might have some rain showers, we’re supposed to have nice weather. Maybe I’ll decide to get out and about in nature, but that will depend on how lazy I decide I want to be. More than likely, I’ll spend the time reading, and Isabella will spend her time sleeping. It’s become our pattern. It’s always been Isabella’s routine, but she’s a cat. They tend to sleep 12-16 hours a day. What a life!
With just one workday left this week, I am hoping that it will be a fairly quiet one today (✊on🪵). I have a document to finish preparing for an upcoming exhibit, and that’s about it. The research is mostly done, and all I have to do is put it all together in another document. But, when I get back to work on Monday, I’ll have to hit the ground running. It’s going to be a busy day. I have one meeting after another starting at 10 am and ending with a work dinner that evening.
Have a wonderful day!
No comments:
Post a Comment