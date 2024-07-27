Saturday, July 27, 2024

Moment of Zen: Lakes (Part II)

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

uvdp said...

What did you think of the opening ceremony of the Olympic Games in Paris? It was under the water of the rain, above and below the water of the Seine!

July 27, 2024 at 6:18 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)