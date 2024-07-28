Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
I often do it when I cross the path of a nice looking man.. For I'm sure no one is doing the same on me as I'm a elderly man of 73yo which is no more in the gay fantasies of what a man can be sexy and desirable.
Hello Sir:Being age 70+ doesn’t mean you’re not attractive. Beauty and sexual appeal are very subjective qualities.Had a graduate school professor, who married a lovely woman 30 yrs his junior. She was already established, with college age kids. Nonetheless, she pursued him. All of us have traits, qualities, and physical features that are “hot” to someone. Finding that special person just takes a bit more effort as we “mature.” Consider the life of the writer CS Lewis & Joy Davidson as outlined in the book “Surprised by Joy.”Happy hunting & bring hunted.
