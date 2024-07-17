I’ve Got Nothing

I really don’t have anything to say today. The week is half over, and that also means the Republican National Convention is almost over. I have refused to watch any of the fascist rally, and I honestly have nothing to say about it today. Maybe later in the week, but I’m not in the mood nor do I have the energy to rant about Republicans today.
Joe, the less said about Republicans and Trump the better, though the opposition candidate really is now far too old.
I am surprised the Constitution has not been amended to impose a maximum age at which a candidate can stand for election for president. Here in England although there is no age limit for candidates standing for Parliament, judges have to retire at 70 (though it will be increased to 75 soon).
