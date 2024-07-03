Wednesday, July 3, 2024

Pic of the Day 🍒

Doesn’t this look like a great time? Eating fresh cherries while working on your tan at the beach…


Always remember to wear sunscreen!

Posted by at
Labels:

2 comments:

JiEL said...

In French those are «cerises de France» France's cherries. BUT maybe it could be nice to taste his own «cherries»...

July 3, 2024 at 7:52 PM
Anonymous said...

JIEL eres un hombre muy travieso...


Ángel

July 3, 2024 at 8:01 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)