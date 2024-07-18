Thursday, July 18, 2024

Ugh!

I’m at the age when I have to have a colonoscopy, and it’s scheduled for this morning. I’m dreading having this procedure, but hopefully, it won’t be too bad.

On a more cheerful note, the guy above is the actor/model/nurse Nate Crnkovich. He was the winner of Mister Supernational, and works as a traveling nurse. Sorry guys, he appears to be straight. With all that said, he also played a model in the show Minx in which he was as a living version of Michelangelo’s David. You can see a clip of this here.
2 comments:

Anonymous said...

The worst thing about having a colonoscopy is the prep. You shouldn’t feel a thing but the quality of sleep is off the charts! BEST NAP EVER!

July 18, 2024 at 7:40 AM
Anonymous said...

Indeed!!

July 18, 2024 at 9:55 AM

