A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
Sorry for the migraine.
Take care today!
Hope you're able to have some quiet time during the day to regain some strength.
I'm so sorry to hear you're suffering another major migraine. I hope everything will be better as the day progresses.
Post a Comment
4 comments:
Sorry for the migraine.
Take care today!
Hope you're able to have some quiet time during the day to regain some strength.
I'm so sorry to hear you're suffering another major migraine. I hope everything will be better as the day progresses.
Post a Comment