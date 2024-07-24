Wednesday, July 24, 2024

Migraine

I did not sleep well last night, and I woke with a migraine today. I wish I did not have meetings today because I would call in sick. Sorry for the short post today.
Posted by at
Labels:

4 comments:

uvdp said...

Sorry for the migraine.

July 24, 2024 at 7:09 AM
Eric said...

Take care today!

July 24, 2024 at 8:16 AM
Bill said...

Hope you're able to have some quiet time during the day to regain some strength.

July 24, 2024 at 9:03 AM
Rob T said...

I'm so sorry to hear you're suffering another major migraine. I hope everything will be better as the day progresses.

July 24, 2024 at 9:54 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)