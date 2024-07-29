Paris Olympics

I watched the Olympic’s opening ceremony but haven’t watched much else of it. This morning, they were showing the men’s 10m platform synchronized diving. The divers are very hot, especially Tom Daley. Synchronized diving is an amazing sport. For these guys to move in synch with their partner. I also find it interesting that the diverging pairs, which I know allows them to look more synchronized, but also it seems that with most pairs one is tanned and the other is quite pale. For example, Tom Daley and Noah Williams 🇬🇧:
The Canadians Nathan Zsombor-Murray and Rylan Wiens 🇨🇦 were also fun to watch. Diving is really a spectacular sport to watch, and not just for the tiny speedos. I always admire divers. I love to swim and be in the water, but I have never been able to dive. I just can’t bring myself to jump in somewhere head first.
There are three sports I particularly like to watch during the Olympics: men’s diving, men’s swimming, and men’s gymnastics. I will watch women’s gymnastics and a few other sports. I enjoy rowing, the equestrian competitions, and I’m sure there are other events that I can’t think of at the moment, but I’ll admit, I enjoy the men’s sports far more than watching the women compete.
Men’s 10m Synchronized Diving Results
🥇🇨🇳 Lian Junjie / Yang Hao
🥈🇬🇧 Tom Daley / Noah Williams
🥉🇨🇦 Nathan Zsombor-Murray / Rylan Wiens
3 comments:
I didn't watch the whole ceremony, too long. This ceremony criticized by fundamentalists: they saw, in the scene of parading models, a parody of the Holy Supper of Jesus. The whole ceremony https://www.france.tv/sport/les-jeux-olympiques/6328103-jeux-olympiques-de-paris-2024-ceremonie-d-ouverture.html .
I saw the synchronized diving this morning, a little boring because few teams return in a loop. The French should rejuvenate their team.
July 29, 2024 at 3:46 AM
Hey Joe, thanks for the lovely diving photos. I never understand the bravery / madness of those who are prepared to plunge head first from a considerable height while simultaneously doing twists and turns to near perfection.
As regards dear Tom Daley, he's a real sweetie. Friends met him walking down a street in Soho, London. They chatted for a few minutes and said that Tom was handsome, charming and relaxed chatting to them and they did selfies together. Not full of himself as others can be.
uvdp
The review in The Times on Saturday gave the opening parade 2* out of 5*. Not completely awful but pretty grim. There were some spectacular scenes early on such as the huge flares in the shape of the French flag over the Pont d'Austerlitz. But largely it was a long boring procession of very wet athletes waving. The reviewer had much sympathy for the poor wet pianist trying to play while raindrops bounced off his piano. (I hope it was not a Steinway!!).
I can see why Macron and his associates were keen to display the archictural majesty of Paris as seen from Seine, but that only works in the best weather; but there was no contingency for poring rain except to provide transparent plastic ponchos. I have an aviding image of Tom Daley, one of GB's flag carriers, smiling on the bateau-mouche but clearly drenched to the skin.
At odd stages TV viewers were treated to various dancers, a fashion show on a bridge, a military band and a singer on top of the Grand Palais, but these would not have been visible to nearly all the wet spectators on the banks of the river.
Is it no surprise that opening ceremonies at all the other Games that I can recall were held in the main stadium where all the events/displays were visible to the spectators?
Poor Macron is not having a good 2024.
Post a Comment