A Better Day

It's a new dawn
It's a new day…
And I'm feeling good
Over the past few days, I have had a really bad migraine. The pain and nausea on Monday were enough to keep me home from work. I was feeling some better yesterday morning, so I went back to work, but mainly it was because I had some work I needed to do and a meeting in the afternoon.
Today, I’m again feeling better, but I still have a bit of a headache. Today is another busy day. I have a dental cleaning appointment this morning and two meetings this afternoon. Yesterday was a busy day, and it looks like today will be too.
I hope everyone’s week is going well!
For me, Nina Simone is "Ne me quitte pas" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5FjvWWsH-c ; song , 1959 , by Gilbert Bercaud .
Tomorrow: Assumption Day, non-working day in France , because Louis XIII dedicated his kingdom to the Virgin Mary : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/V%C5%93u_de_Louis_XIII . Marie has been the main patroness of France since 1922.
