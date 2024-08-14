Wednesday, August 14, 2024

A Better Day

Nina Simone’s “Feeling Good” was stuck in my head this morning:

It's a new dawn

It's a new day…

And I'm feeling good


Over the past few days, I have had a really bad migraine. The pain and nausea on Monday were enough to keep me home from work. I was feeling some better yesterday morning, so I went back to work, but mainly it was because I had some work I needed to do and a meeting in the afternoon. 


Today, I’m again feeling better, but I still have a bit of a headache. Today is another busy day. I have a dental cleaning appointment this morning and two meetings this afternoon. Yesterday was a busy day, and it looks like today will be too.


I hope everyone’s week is going well!

Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

uvdp said...

For me, Nina Simone is "Ne me quitte pas" : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=a5FjvWWsH-c ; song , 1959 , by Gilbert Bercaud .

August 14, 2024 at 9:52 AM
uvdp said...

Tomorrow: Assumption Day, non-working day in France , because Louis XIII dedicated his kingdom to the Virgin Mary : https://fr.wikipedia.org/wiki/V%C5%93u_de_Louis_XIII . Marie has been the main patroness of France since 1922.

August 14, 2024 at 10:03 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)