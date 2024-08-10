Saturday, August 10, 2024

Moment of Zen: Baseball

Posted by at
Labels: ,

2 comments:

uvdp said...

In French "baseball" is pronounced "baise bol" ( = sodomy or a good fuck )

August 10, 2024 at 6:31 AM
Carl Miler Daniels said...

Hot photos! Baseball players (and their nice big bats)! Hey, I notice you post and write about poems occasionally. I just posted these two poems of mine, with an intro. Thought you might like to see that post (https://carlmillerdaniels.blogspot.com/2024/08/two-poems-these-two-poems-of-mine-are.html). Happy Saturday! -- Carl Miller Daniels

August 10, 2024 at 7:48 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)