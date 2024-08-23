Christopher Delmar Caldwell was born to Martha Caldwell on June 22, 1986. His last name, "Caldwell,” was later incorporated into the professional name "Caldwell Tidicue.” He was born in Columbus, Georgia. He moved a lot as a kid, which included Phenix City, Alabama (across the state line from Columbus), Corinth, Mississippi, LaGrange, Georgia, and Atlanta, Georgia.
He was raised in Clayton County, Georgia. Caldwell explained, "You can call it the hood. You can say it. That's where I'm from." His mother owned a drag bar in Columbus, Georgia. On the nights that she could not afford a babysitter, she brought Caldwell to the drag bar, where he would work and collect money from the patrons.
In the summer of 2009, Caldwell started doing drag, after watching the first season of RuPaul's Drag Race. In 2016, he competed on season eight of the show and was crowned the winner.
