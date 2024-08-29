I’m looking forward to this weekend. I don’t have any plans, but it is Labor Day weekend which means I’ll be off work on Monday. I just have to make it through work today and then I don’t have to be back until Tuesday. It’s been a tense week at tue museum, and I’m frustrated with some people’s attitudes. They’ve purposely made it tense in the offices, and I wish they’d just get with the program and quit resisting any changes. Maybe, I just need a vacation, which is why four days in a row away from the museum will be nice.
I can just spend some time with Isabella. So, here’s your Isabella picture of the week:
I call this her invisibility cloak. She blends in so well, I don’t even see her sometimes when I’m not looking directly at her.
1 comment:
Isabella is curled up like a hedgehog that makes you bristle every morning when you wake up .
In Englies, a hedgehog that bristles = in french : un hérisson qui hérisse .
