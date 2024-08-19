What to Wear?

Usually on Sunday, I plan out what I’ll wear to work during the week ahead. For some reason, I don’t do that yesterday. I haven’t even decided what I’m going to wear to work today. Not that I even want to actually go to work today, but I have to go regardless of what I want to do, which right now is to go back to bed. I’m really not looking forward to work at all this week. I have several events to attend, and I’d rather not go to any of them. While I don’t have any crucial tasks that need to be done today, I have things that should keep me pretty busy. The busier I can be, the quicker the day will go by.
I hope you all have a wonderful week!
"come as you are" McDo in France .
Have a good week too.
