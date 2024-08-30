I am so glad that it is Friday. It’s been a long week at work, and today, I get to work from home. A weekend with no plans where I can relax and take it easy sounds like heaven to me. The weather is not expected to be great tomorrow, and the temperatures will be cooler. In fact, on Monday the high temperature is only expected to reach 60 degrees (15.5 C). I don’t mind the cooler weather. It’s been a pretty mild summer, and I’m not ready for winter. However, the fall colors in Vermont make the rest of the year worth it. It’s like living in a postcard. Anyway, with the cooler temperatures this weekend, I can curl up with a book and cuddle with Isabella, i.e., Isabella will lay on my hip, but it’s just nice she likes to be close.
I hope you all have a wonderful weekend!
