I don’t have a lot to say today, but I know some of you might want to know how my appointment with the Audiologist went. He said I am having some hearing loss, especially hearing consonants. He told me hearing aids would help with both the hearing loss and the tinnitus. He wants me to see and ENT (otolaryngologist) to get a medical diagnosis because otherwise my health insurance won’t cover the hearing aids. I doubt my insurance will cover much of the cost anyway, but it will probably be an aggravating process.
