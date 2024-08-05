If I didn’t have to be at work today, I’d be back in bed. I went to bed last night with an intense migraine, and I woke up with a migraine, though thankfully not as severe as the one I had when I went to bed. I stayed up a little later than usual last night. I’m usually in bed by 10 pm every night.
Last night though, I’d stayed up to see Victor/Victoria (1982) on TCM. It’s a film I haven’t seen in a long time, and I’ve always been a fan of Julie Andrews. If you’ve never seen it, the musical comedy is about a female singer down on her luck who dresses as a man who dresses as a woman to perform in Paris nightclubs in the 1930s. It’s an interesting movie because of its positive portrayal of gay men. It’s a film worth watching.
After watching the movie, it took a little while to get settled and go to sleep. I wish I’d been able to sleep a little longer this morning, but whenever I wake up with a headache, it’s hard to fall back to sleep. So as I write this, I still have a migraine. I took my medicine, so hopefully I’ll feel better before I head into work. Sometimes, a nice hot shower helps.
I hope everyone has a great week!
1 comment:
I hope the medication has worked.
