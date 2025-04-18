A Good Friday Pause

I’m writing today’s post later than usual—and for good reason. As I mentioned earlier in the week, I’ve been working on a short story which has become more of a novella than a short story, and my mind was on that this morning. Also, I took the day off. Not for a big trip or even a long weekend getaway, but for something quieter, something more necessary: rest.
It’s Good Friday, a day of solemn reflection in the Christian calendar, marking the crucifixion of Jesus and the heavy silence that precedes the joy of Easter morning. Whether one observes it religiously or not, there’s something about Good Friday that invites stillness. Maybe it’s the echo of ancient grief. Maybe it’s just the gray light of early spring. But today, I let myself lean into that quiet.
I had planned to write this morning. I usually do. But after a long week—and a distracted mind—I simply forgot to write anything earlier. The temptation to fill every day with productivity is strong, even on holidays, especially when there is so much to be done, particularly the end of a very busy semester at work. But Good Friday, of all days, is a reminder that silence has its place too. That waiting is part of the story.
So, I worked on my novella. Read a few pages of a book I’ve been meaning to finish. Made tea. Watched the morning news, at least what I could stand of it. (I mute it every time the news mentions the current administration.) I simply let my mind wander.
And now, a little later than usual, I’m here—grateful for this space, for all of you who read and check in, and for the chance to slow down now and then, even if only for a moment.
Wherever you are today, and however you observe it, I hope you’re able to find a bit of rest, a breath of stillness, and maybe even a little grace.
Wishing you peace this Good Friday!
