Immersed, Absorbed, Preoccupied…Obsessed?

I did not sleep well last night. I began working yesterday, when I had other things to do, on a project I had started weeks ago. I became totally engrossed in what I was creating that I kept tweaking it. I kept thinking, “I’ll finish this part and stop for the day,” only for more ideas to formulate in my mind that had to be added immediately before I forgot. I thought I’d finished it last night, but as I couldn’t stop thinking about the project and wanting to add more. I jotted down more notes for what needed to be added. Finally, I forced my mind to quiet and allow me to get some sleep. 

It’s rare that I get so preoccupied with a project. Usually, it only happens when I’m working on a class preparing a lecture or a particular blog post. This was different. This was a project for me. I’ll share the final project with a few special people in my life, but I’m not ready to finish it yet. There’s still more to do, but I have to work today. I have papers to grade, classes s to prepare for, and what seems like a dozen other things I put off yesterday.

Do you ever get absorbed by something to the point it becomes an obsession?
3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Online genealogy used to keep me up way too late. I would come across a mystery in the family tree and start solving it. Doing this could keep me awake until 4 a.m. when my body would just say, "Enough!" and I would fall asleep at my laptop. I would get an adrenaline rush from learning that George Washington was a 2nd cousin, 10 times removed or that an ancestor was the defendant in the first breach of promise lawsuit in English North America.

April 14, 2025 at 11:24 AM
Capricornus said...

"Do you ever get absorbed by something to the point it becomes an obsession?" Yes, I do :-(

April 14, 2025 at 3:04 PM
Anonymous said...

Sí José, yo también puedo obsesionarme con un proyecto o una idea y perder muchas horas de sueño, pero creo que eso es algo interesante en nuestra vida. Ánimo y sigue con tu obsesión.
Ángel

April 14, 2025 at 6:00 PM

