Immersed, Absorbed, Preoccupied…Obsessed?

I did not sleep well last night. I began working yesterday, when I had other things to do, on a project I had started weeks ago. I became totally engrossed in what I was creating that I kept tweaking it. I kept thinking, “I’ll finish this part and stop for the day,” only for more ideas to formulate in my mind that had to be added immediately before I forgot. I thought I’d finished it last night, but as I couldn’t stop thinking about the project and wanting to add more. I jotted down more notes for what needed to be added. Finally, I forced my mind to quiet and allow me to get some sleep.
It’s rare that I get so preoccupied with a project. Usually, it only happens when I’m working on a class preparing a lecture or a particular blog post. This was different. This was a project for me. I’ll share the final project with a few special people in my life, but I’m not ready to finish it yet. There’s still more to do, but I have to work today. I have papers to grade, classes s to prepare for, and what seems like a dozen other things I put off yesterday.
Do you ever get absorbed by something to the point it becomes an obsession?
Online genealogy used to keep me up way too late. I would come across a mystery in the family tree and start solving it. Doing this could keep me awake until 4 a.m. when my body would just say, "Enough!" and I would fall asleep at my laptop. I would get an adrenaline rush from learning that George Washington was a 2nd cousin, 10 times removed or that an ancestor was the defendant in the first breach of promise lawsuit in English North America.
"Do you ever get absorbed by something to the point it becomes an obsession?" Yes, I do :-(
Sí José, yo también puedo obsesionarme con un proyecto o una idea y perder muchas horas de sueño, pero creo que eso es algo interesante en nuestra vida. Ánimo y sigue con tu obsesión.
Ángel
