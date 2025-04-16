Quick Post

This will be quick. I haven’t had a chance to prepare a history/art/eroticism post for today. Hopefully, I’ll be able to post it tomorrow. In the meantime, I have a doctor’s appointment this afternoon. Some people dread going to the doctor, but I really like my doctor and always enjoy seeing him. It doesn’t hurt that he is devastatingly handsome. He’s straight and married, so I just get to admire him, but he is always so kind when I see him, and I never feel hurried or rushed when he’s seeing me. I think everything will be a good report, though we will discuss me being in the hospital.
Since I will likely post my history/art/eroticism post tomorrow, here’s is this week’s Isabella Pic of the Week:
2 comments:
Dr Feel Good :)
El doctor de la foto es muy atractivo e interesante. Yo podría amarle.
Todo parece indicar que a Isabel no le gusta que irrumpas en su intimidad, al menos es lo que parece decir su gesto.
Ángel
