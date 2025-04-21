Easter Monday

I am not Catholic, but I know many of you are. I know the news of Pope Francis’s death is affecting many today. Francis seemed to try to make the Catholic Church more welcoming and inclusive, and I know there are those who believe he did not do enough. I hope the cardinals will elect a pope who will push harder for reforms and to do more against the abuses of the church through the years. I fear they won’t, but I hope they will. My condolences today to all my Catholic friends out there. As the t-shirt on the man above says, I think Pope Francis did leave a mark on Catholic history.
In a more personal and different note, I’m having an ultrasound of my liver this morning. The blood test conducted while I was in the hospital and the CT scan that I had, showed some worrying numbers. I had already known that I have fatty liver disease, but I’ve been working on exercising more and being more careful with my diet. The CT scan showed that fatty liver may have caused some fibrosis, and so the doctors ordered a liver ultrasound and liver elastography to assess for fibrosis. I’m not too worried about this. When I saw my doctor last week, he said the numbers in my blood tests did not show signs of fibrosis, and he thought the severe numbers they saw at the hospital were because I was so sick. However, he wanted me to still have the ultrasound to be certain.
In other news, this is the last week of classes. While I have enjoyed teaching this class, it has been a lot of work. I hope I will teach this class again in the future now that I have the basics created for it. I have one more lecture tomorrow which I plan to be more of a discussion than a lecture, then it will be all about grading to finish things up.
I hope everyone has a great week! Again, my condolences to my Catholic friends out there.
1 comment:
I will always keep Pope Francis in my heart. He was the Pope of mercy.
Post a Comment