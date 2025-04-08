Migraines have their say
By Teri Ellen Cross Davis
Whitney cottage, Hermitage Artist Retreat
You could write about the windows
all nine of them. You could write about
the gulf, red tide strangling Florida’s
shore, the opaque eyes of dead fish
caught in the algal bloom. You could write
about the sky—long as a yawn, sky blue
chasing cerulean away, stretched wisps
of white determined to be the canvas
for another sunset showstopper. But the body
has its own narrative in mind. Neurons hustling
pain blank out any page. No writing can be done
when an electric snare corrals the brain. No ear
searching for song while one temple pulses
an arrhythmic lament. Mercifully there’s triptan,
a black curtain over this inflammatory act. Strike
through today, uncap the pen again tomorrow.
About this Poem
Teri Ellen Cross Davis’s poem “Migraines have their say” offers a poignant exploration of the debilitating impact of migraines, particularly when they intrude upon moments meant for creativity and reflection. Written during her time at the Hermitage Artist Retreat, Davis captures the profound frustration of having one’s artistic aspirations overshadowed by physical suffering.
In the poem, Davis vividly describes the serene environment of the retreat—the expansive windows, the vast sky, and the Gulf’s horizon—elements that typically inspire artistic expression. However, the onset of a migraine transforms this idyllic setting into a backdrop of torment, as the pain eclipses her ability to engage with her surroundings or channel them into her work.
Davis’s personal history with migraines adds depth to the poem’s narrative. Diagnosed at thirteen, she endured prolonged episodes of pain before effective treatments became available. Even with medication, migraines continue to claim significant portions of her time, making their intrusion during an artist’s retreat feel especially cruel—a “special kind of theft,” as she describes.
The poem resonates with many who have experienced chronic pain, articulating the internal conflict between the desire to create and the incapacitation imposed by illness. It underscores the broader theme of how physical ailments can stifle self-expression and the pursuit of one’s passions.
For those interested in experiencing the poem firsthand, Davis’s reading is available through the Academy of American Poets’ “Poem-a-Day” series, offering an intimate connection to her words and experiences.
In “Migraines have their say,” Davis not only sheds light on the personal toll of chronic migraines but also invites a broader conversation about the intersection of health and creativity, and the resilience required to navigate both.
About the Poet
Teri Ellen Cross Davis is a distinguished American poet and advocate for the arts. Born in Cleveland, Ohio, she pursued her undergraduate studies in journalism and international affairs at Ohio University. She later earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from American University.
Davis has authored two notable poetry collections: Haint (Gival Press, 2016), which received the 2017 Ohioana Book Award for Poetry, and a more perfect Union (Mad Creek Books, 2021), winner of the 2019 Journal/Charles B. Wheeler Poetry Prize.
Her commitment to the literary community is evident through her fellowships and residencies at esteemed institutions such as Cave Canem, the Virginia Center for Creative Arts, Hedgebrook, the Community of Writers Poetry Workshop, and the Fine Arts Work Center in Provincetown. Additionally, Davis has received grants from the Sustainable Arts Foundation and The Freya Project.
Davis’s poetry has been featured in various anthologies, including Bum Rush The Page: A Def Poetry Jam, Full Moon on K Street: Poems About Washington, DC, and The Golden Shovel Anthology: New Poems Honoring Gwendolyn Brooks. Her work also appears in journals such as Poet Lore, North American Review, Gargoyle, Natural Bridge, and Tin House.
Currently, she serves as the O.B. Hardison Poetry Series Curator and Poetry Programs Manager at the Folger Shakespeare Library in Washington, D.C. Davis resides in Maryland with her husband, poet Hayes Davis, and their two children.
P.S. As you might can guess, I woke up with a migraine today. I would love to stay in bed and call in sick, but I cancelled classes last week because I was in the hospital and don’t feel like I can cancel any more. Also, I have a follow up appointment at my doctor’s office to see how I am doing since I’ve was discharged from the hospital.
4 comments:
Damn migraine!
et pire encore si elle est ophtalmique et inhérente à unemédication très dure vu les dégats sur le terrain
Have you tried taking a magnesium supplement? I've heard it can help with migraines.
RB, I take 500 mg of magnesium oxide each day. I used to also take 400 mg of Vitamin B2. The combination of 500 mg of magnesium oxide (it must be Magnesium Oxide, not any other forms of magnesium) and 400 mg of Vitamin B2 is considered the optimal dosage to help with migraines. I found that taking only the magnesium helped more than taking the combination, some people do better just taking Vitamin B2. There are ready made supplements that combine the two and are marketed for migraine relief, but they do not contain the optimal dosage. I have tried just about everything, and quarterly infusion of Vyepti worked the best, it’s cost prohibitive (about $1700 each time and that’s with insurance), the next best solution has proven, for me, to be a combination of Qulipta daily and quarterly injections of Botox. However, even that is not effective during changes in weather. We are expecting snow and rain today, and I had a migraine begin yesterday afternoon. It should ease up once the rain actually starts. 🤞
Post a Comment