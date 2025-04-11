Friday, April 11, 2025

Finally, It’s Friday!

I’m so glad it’s Friday, and it’s a vacation day for me. I have some vacation time I have to take by the end of our fiscal year (May 31) or lose it, so with the exception of next Wednesday, I will be taking off every Wednesday and Friday through the end of May.

While I mostly plan to relax and read over the weekend, I have some work to do for my class. My students’ research paper was due yesterday, and I need to grade those. I also need to catch up on grading their journals and prepare the final exam. Next week is the last week of classes, and I also need to prepare my final lectures. None of these tasks are difficult, but time consuming.

I also need to do some housework and laundry this weekend. Thinking of all I need to do, it might not be that relaxing of a weekend, but I’ll try my best to set aside some time just for me.


I forgot to post an Isabella Pic of the Week, so here you go:

Posted by at
Labels: ,

7 comments:

Anonymous said...

It’s Friday, 4/11/25:

The numerous times I have awaken on Friday morning and wanted conjure up a reason NOT to go in to work is more numerous than all the stars above.

Now at middle age, I’m clearly seeing how meaningless my Friday office hours are. I have a smartphone & can easily check in with clients — if needed. But since the pandemic, my Fridays are little more than a futile Ai engagement with voice mails.

The guy stretched out on the sofa in today’s pic, perfectly captures my motivation.

Enjoy the wknd.

April 11, 2025 at 6:40 AM
Susan said...

Joe, your Isabella pic is glorious. A great profile. So statuesque.

April 11, 2025 at 8:48 AM
Anonymous said...

Hot jock with the book, perhaps a rare intellectual jock not an air head.
Your cat is posed like a cat of ancient Egypt ready to cast a spell.
-CA jock

April 11, 2025 at 3:21 PM
Anonymous said...

Yo amo al chico que esta en el sofá tumbado
Ángel

April 11, 2025 at 6:39 PM
Anonymous said...

Amo a Isabel, reina de las Castillas y de las tierras del Nuevo Mundo. Isabel esta preciosa.
Ángel

April 11, 2025 at 6:40 PM
Stephen said...

I love when kitties do the Bastet pose -- with just a little judgmental look.

April 11, 2025 at 8:46 PM
joseph said...

Thanks God , it's Friday film culte des années disco (entre 78 et85)

April 12, 2025 at 1:52 AM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)