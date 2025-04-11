Finally, It’s Friday!

I’m so glad it’s Friday, and it’s a vacation day for me. I have some vacation time I have to take by the end of our fiscal year (May 31) or lose it, so with the exception of next Wednesday, I will be taking off every Wednesday and Friday through the end of May.
While I mostly plan to relax and read over the weekend, I have some work to do for my class. My students’ research paper was due yesterday, and I need to grade those. I also need to catch up on grading their journals and prepare the final exam. Next week is the last week of classes, and I also need to prepare my final lectures. None of these tasks are difficult, but time consuming.
I also need to do some housework and laundry this weekend. Thinking of all I need to do, it might not be that relaxing of a weekend, but I’ll try my best to set aside some time just for me.
I forgot to post an Isabella Pic of the Week, so here you go:
7 comments:
It’s Friday, 4/11/25:
The numerous times I have awaken on Friday morning and wanted conjure up a reason NOT to go in to work is more numerous than all the stars above.
Now at middle age, I’m clearly seeing how meaningless my Friday office hours are. I have a smartphone & can easily check in with clients — if needed. But since the pandemic, my Fridays are little more than a futile Ai engagement with voice mails.
The guy stretched out on the sofa in today’s pic, perfectly captures my motivation.
Enjoy the wknd.
Joe, your Isabella pic is glorious. A great profile. So statuesque.
Hot jock with the book, perhaps a rare intellectual jock not an air head.
Your cat is posed like a cat of ancient Egypt ready to cast a spell.
-CA jock
Yo amo al chico que esta en el sofá tumbado
Ángel
Amo a Isabel, reina de las Castillas y de las tierras del Nuevo Mundo. Isabel esta preciosa.
Ángel
I love when kitties do the Bastet pose -- with just a little judgmental look.
Thanks God , it's Friday film culte des années disco (entre 78 et85)
Post a Comment