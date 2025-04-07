I have to return to work today. I can’t express strong enough how much I don’t want to go. I’m still really tired and don’t want to go back. I know it will do me good to get back into a routine, and it will probably give me more energy. Still, that doesn’t mean I’m ready to go back to work. However, I’m not sure I can put it off any longer. I did “work” Friday by going to the workshop I attended and did well. I didn’t feel like I got overly tired, and my energy level was good. So, maybe today won’t be too bad. At least my boss won’t be there. I’m not ready to deal with her strong perfume or loud voice. It should mostly be quiet in the front offices where my office is. I also have a ton of emails to catch up on and work to do for classes this week.
3 comments:
Courage to you Joe!
A cup of joe will get ya through, as shown here by the hot jock.
-CA jock
José vistete elegante, sientete guapo y eso te hara sentir mas fuerte ante las dificultades.
Un abrazo.
Ángel
Post a Comment