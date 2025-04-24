Workday Thursday

As I wrote this, I am watching the news and about to start getting ready for work. I took a vacation day yesterday trying to use up accumulated vacation time before I lose it at the end of the fiscal year (May 31). I will also be taking a vacation day tomorrow, but today I have to work. I’d have preferred to take my vacation days consecutively, but the schedules of my coworkers does not allow for that. I’m not thrilled about going to work today, but I have a few things I need to do, especially grading for my class before the semester ends. I’m a little behind in my grading.
If anyone was wondering about how the ultrasound went on Monday, they did find some stiffening of my liver which could cause problems later. My doctor said that there isn’t much to worry about at this point because it is still mild and reversible, but he wants to be aggressive in treatment and is sending me to a gastroenterologist. There is one locally, who my doctor says is the best around and has a specialty in liver disease. I don’t have an appointment yet to see this doctor, but my referral has been sent. I was initially very distressed at the results of the ultrasound, and I messaged my doctor asking how worried I should be. He called me and put my mind at ease. I am so fortunate to have a doctor who is so caring and one that I can talk to openly and honestly. I’ve had friendly doctors before, but no one I ever felt as comfortable and as confident with than I do my current doctor. Anyway, I’ll keep you posted when I know more. Right now, there isn’t much to tell.
And finally, here is your Isabella pic of the week. She let me sneak up on her while she was sleeping and take this picture. The first time I tried to take it, she looked up at me with an annoyed expression, but then, went back to sleep as cats so often do.
No comments:
Post a Comment