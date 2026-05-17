Kindness That Reflects Christ

“Be kind to one another, tenderhearted, forgiving one another, as God in Christ has forgiven you.” — Ephesians 4:32
For many LGBTQ+ Christians, kindness has often come from unexpected places. Sometimes it has come from close friends who stood beside us when others walked away. Sometimes it has come from strangers who simply treated us with dignity when we desperately needed it. And sometimes, sadly, the places that should have reflected Christ’s love most clearly have instead offered judgment, rejection, or silence.
That is why Ephesians 4:32 feels so important. Paul does not say, “Be correct to one another,” or “Win every argument.” He says: “Be kind to one another, tenderhearted…” Kindness is not weakness. Tenderheartedness is not compromise. These are Christlike virtues.
Jesus repeatedly showed that love and compassion were at the center of His ministry. He touched those others avoided. He ate with those society rejected. He defended the vulnerable. Over and over again, Christ demonstrated that human dignity matters.
Paul echoes this same spirit elsewhere:
“Bear with one another and, if anyone has a complaint against another, forgive each other; just as the Lord has forgiven you, so you also must forgive.” — Colossians 3:13
And again:
“Let all that you do be done in love.” — 1 Corinthians 16:14
As LGBTQ+ people, many of us know what it feels like to long for grace. We know what it means to hope someone will see us fully and still choose kindness. Because of that, we are uniquely capable of extending compassion to others. The pain we have endured can either harden us or deepen our empathy. Christ calls us toward the latter.
This does not mean accepting abuse or remaining in harmful spaces. Forgiveness and kindness are not the same as allowing others to wound us endlessly. Jesus Himself walked away from those who sought to harm Him. Healthy boundaries can coexist with grace.
But Ephesians reminds us that our hearts should not become consumed by bitterness. The world already contains enough cruelty. Christians—especially those who know what exclusion feels like—can instead become witnesses to a different way of living: one rooted in mercy, tenderness, and love.
Micah 6:8 offers a similar call:
“What does the Lord require of you but to do justice and to love kindness and to walk humbly with your God?”
Love kindness. Not merely tolerate it. Not occasionally practice it. Love it.
In a harsh world, kindness can become holy resistance.
Today, may you remember that Christ’s love is not diminished by who you are. You are called to reflect His compassion not because you must earn God’s love, but because you already live within it. And sometimes the greatest testimony we can offer is simply this: after everything we have endured, we still choose kindness.
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