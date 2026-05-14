A Quiet, Rainy Morning

I’m running a little late this morning, so this will be short. The rain is still lingering, and so is the migraine that came with it. After I fed Isabella, I crawled back into bed for a little while longer, hoping a bit more sleep might help. It did, at least enough to get moving, though now I’m paying for it by running behind.
At the moment, I’m trying to finish breakfast and savor my morning coffee before I start getting ready for work. Some mornings feel rushed before they even begin, and today is one of those days. Still, I’m hoping for another quiet day at work—nothing too chaotic, just enough calm to get through the lingering headache and the gray skies outside.
Rainy mornings have a way of slowing everything down, including me. Maybe that’s not always a bad thing, even if the clock disagrees.
2 comments:
Why do the good ones hide their goods with a towel?
En France on appelle cela les bijoux de famille !
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