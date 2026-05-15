Half-Day Friday

It’s work-from-home Friday today, and honestly, I might not even get dressed. One of the small joys of working from home is being able to ease into the day with a cup of coffee, comfortable clothes, and no commute. Since I worked some extra time yesterday, I’ll only be working half a day today, which makes the start of the weekend feel even sweeter.
The best part is that I’m finally feeling better. The rain has finally moved on, and with it, the headache and sluggishness I’ve been fighting the past few days. It’s amazing how much weather can affect how we feel, especially here in Vermont where gray skies can seem endless at times. Today feels lighter in more ways than one.
I’m looking forward to a quiet weekend, a little rest, and hopefully some sunshine. After a long, rainy stretch, it’s nice to finally feel human again.
I hope all of you have a wonderful weekend ahead!
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