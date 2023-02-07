Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Dust of Snow

By Robert Frost - 1874-1963

 

The way a crow

Shook down on me

The dust of snow

From a hemlock tree

 

Has given my heart

A change of mood

And saved some part

Of a day I had rued.


 

"Dust of Snow" is a short poem by Robert Frost, published in the Pulitzer Prize-winning volume New Hampshire (1923). The poem's speaker, possibly the poet himself, is initially unhappy. But a sprinkling of snow, dislodged by a crow in the tree above the speaker, brings an element of surprise that partly "save[s]" the speaker's bad day. The poem thus shows how nature can lift people's moods, if only temporarily.

