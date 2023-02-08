I stayed up and watched the President Biden’s State of the Union address last night. As a general rule, I hate listening to politicians speak; however, I have always found Biden to be more pleasant to listen to than most. He has a few phrases that drive me a little crazy because he uses them too much and it makes him sound folksy, although that is also part of his appeal. He seems like a real person unlike a lot of politicians. I thought this was on of the most masterful SOTU addresses I’ve ever seen. It wasn’t the usual self-serving drivel. Instead, he baited the Republicans and did two things. First, he got them to look like absolute fools, even though McCarthy had warned them not to heckle Biden. They did anyway and for some of the stupidest reasons. Second, Biden laid a trap to get them to agree with some of his policies and and stand and applaud him. It was an interesting tactic, and Biden was so forceful at time. He wasn’t “angry racist white man” like Trump always came across looking like, but he came across as a genuine defender of the people and democracy. Trump always pandered only to his base and shipped them up into a frenzy like the fascist he is. Biden didn’t say everything just like all those in his party wanted. Instead, he spoke to the people, and I personally thought he did a great job.
If you watched it, what did you think?
Huge Biden fan here. Considering the length, one of the most, if not THE most, energetic speeches I've ever seen from him. A master class from a masterful politician.
