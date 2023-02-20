I wish I could say that today is a holiday for me. It’s not. We never get Presidents’ Day off. It’s just another work day. I have to sit in on a class today. I’m not teaching the class, like I usually do when classes are at the museum, but I’m going to sit in and be there to answer any questions they may have about our current exhibit. I’d given this class a tour do the exhibit Friday, and now, I’m going to answer questions that may come up or have come up as they prepare their assignment about the exhibit.
Yesterday, I taught a workshop at the museum. It went remarkably well, I think. Not everyone showed up, but most of them did. I wish I had not had a migraine still, but I persevered. At least the migraine wasn’t as bad as the one I had Saturday night. Yesterday’s was more like the aftershocks that come after a major migraine. I didn’t know until recently that these “aftershocks” had a medical name, a postdrome headache. There are also headaches that come before a major migraine called prodrome headaches. I don’t think I’ve ever had one of them, but I usually have a postdrome headache. I used to call them shadow headaches because they felt like a lingering shadow of what the headache had been.
