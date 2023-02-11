Saturday, February 11, 2023

Moment of Zen: Backwards Caps

I’m not sure why I find guys with their caps on backwards to be sexy, but I suspect it’s because when I was in high school, all the cool guys always looked sexy with their caps worn like this. I’ll also admit that I was really cute looking back then when I wore my cap this way, at least that’s what I was told on more than one occasion. No pictures of that exist though.
2 comments:

uvdp said...

The Backwards Caps release the face which is no longer in shadow. It's more fun .
Nice sundqy

February 11, 2023 at 9:18 AM
Anonymous said...

I totally agree. Super Hot!!

February 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM

