Moment of Zen: Backwards Caps

I’m not sure why I find guys with their caps on backwards to be sexy, but I suspect it’s because when I was in high school, all the cool guys always looked sexy with their caps worn like this. I’ll also admit that I was really cute looking back then when I wore my cap this way, at least that’s what I was told on more than one occasion. No pictures of that exist though.
2 comments:
The Backwards Caps release the face which is no longer in shadow. It's more fun .
Nice sundqy
I totally agree. Super Hot!!
Post a Comment