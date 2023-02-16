The caption I saw for the above picture said that it was Bear Grylls and apparently, it’s from his Twitter account. However, that’s not really what this post is about. If you can see past his really nice derrière., you’ll see he's standing on rocks and green grass while the stream in front of him is half frozen and there is snow on the ground across the stream. Vermont is a bit like this right now. Yesterday, we got up to 49 degrees, and today, we are expecting a high of 46. While it will be colder next week, this isn’t the weather I’ve come to expect during February in Vermont. It’s basically mud season and people are already beginning to tap their maple trees. I was outside today without a coat. I don’t think that has ever happened in February since I moved up here.
This type of weather usually doesn’t come until April at the earliest, and more often than not, it isn’t like this until May. Everyone I know is afraid that the worst is yet to come. Not that they think it will continue to be warm, i.e., above freezing, but they think we will get slammed with lots of snow and bitterly cold temperatures before spring finally arrives for good. It’s strange because two weeks ago, we had windchills of -40 and -50 degrees. Vermont weather is always unpredictable, but usually you can count on not seeing grass from late-December until mid-April. It just hasn’t been that way this year. It’s been very mild, other than those two days at the beginning of February. The ski resorts are struggling because not only is there a lack of snow, but it’s barely cold enough on the mountains for the snow to remain.
Anyway, talking about the weird weather right now was a good excuse to post a picture of a naked Bear Grylls.
There is an article on this very topic in today's Boston Globe called, Climate Change is Stealing New England's Winters. Today Boston high temps are expected to reach 64 degrees (a new record) following yesterday's warm temperatures in the mid 50s. This comes on the heels of the brutal cold you referenced when Boston had a high temperature of 4 degrees. Crazy weather for sure, and while I know this is bad for the environment, I can't help but enjoy the warmer weather while it sticks around.
