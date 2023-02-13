- Did you watch the Super Bowl?
- How did you watch the game? Alone? At home? With friends? At a bar? Etc.
- Did you have any good Super Bowl snacks?
- Did your team win?
- What commercial was your favorite?
My answers:
- I watched the Super Bowl until halftime after I watched Rihanna’s halftime show. After that, I was feeling tired, and I wasn’t interested in the game, so I just went to bed.
- I watched it at home and alone.
- I did not have any snacks. I’ve been trying to eat better lately.
- If I had to choose a team, I’d probably have chosen Philadelphia, so no, my team did not win.
- A few of them, I couldn’t even tell you what they were advertising, and none of them particularly stood out for me. I probably missed some by turning off the game, but if there were really good ads, I’ll probably see them in the news or many, many times as I watch TV.
Answer to the first question: No, and I wouldn't have wasted time on it no matter who was playing. (I waste my time on Facebook.)
I have no interest in any sports like football, basketball, baseball or even hockey (I'm Canadiané) ..
I like more to see the olympic competitions summer ones for sure.
What is disgusting me is the huge among of money that is involve in those «professionnal» spors while so many need good income and better lives.
Sorry!
