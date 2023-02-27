I Hate Mondays

If I didn’t have a class today, I’d basically either stay in bed or on the couch. I did not want to get out of bed this morning. I feel like crap. I’ve been taking a medicine for a minor infection that I had, and it has made me feel awful. I didn’t want to do anything all weekend nor did I have the energy. I pretty much didn’t do anything but napped and watched television. We had a very cold weekend here in Vermont, which didn’t help motivate me to do anything. Hopefully, if I don’t feel better, I can leave work after my class today.
