Pic of the Day

A blog about LGBTQ+ History, Art, Literature, Politics, Culture, and Whatever Else Comes to Mind. The Closet Professor is a fun (sometimes tongue-in-cheek, sometimes very serious) approach to LGBTQ+ Culture.
It's always heart breaking to see such cute young men kissing to tenderly. That makes me very very sad and my heart is broken too. I'll have no more chance to find ONE man to kiss as I'm no more in «gay fashion» for who I am.An old man.....
Post a Comment
1 comment:
It's always heart breaking to see such cute young men kissing to tenderly.
That makes me very very sad and my heart is broken too.
I'll have no more chance to find ONE man to kiss as I'm no more in «gay fashion» for who I am.
An old man.....
Post a Comment