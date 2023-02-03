Friday, February 3, 2023

Pic of the Day

Posted by at
Labels:

1 comment:

JiEL said...

It's always heart breaking to see such cute young men kissing to tenderly.

That makes me very very sad and my heart is broken too.
I'll have no more chance to find ONE man to kiss as I'm no more in «gay fashion» for who I am.
An old man.....

February 3, 2023 at 8:36 PM

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)