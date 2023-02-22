This morning and several mornings recently, I have found it difficult to wake up and get out of bed. Usually, when Isabella wakes me at 4:30 or so to feed her, I’m up and raring to go. This morning, I got up to feed her, and then went back to bed and even hit the snooze button when my alarm went off. It’s not like I’ve been staying up late or not getting enough sleep lately. I went to bed last night a little after 9 pm. I’m not sure what the issue is, but I don’t like it. I want to get back to my normal morning routine. In the last several years, I’ve become a morning person for the first time in my life, and I like having the extra time before work. Hopefully, my sleep patterns will return to normal soon.
No comments:
Post a Comment