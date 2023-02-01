Even with Isabella as a very persistent alarm clock each morning, I have been having a lot of trouble waking up in the morning. I’m not sure why, but I’m not feeling as rested. Once I’m up and have breakfast, I feel a lot better and more alert, but it’s that initial waking up that’s an issue. Then by 10 pm, I am struggling to stay awake. Maybe this weekend I can get back on a more rested sleep schedule.
1 comment:
I repeat myself : You have to lock Isabela up so she doesn't wake you up at 5 hour .
Caton always said Carthago Delenda Est
