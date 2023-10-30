Fingers crossed, it’s going to be a relatively easy week. I’m ahead on my class preparations for this week, and other than a few meetings that shouldn’t be too bad, I don’t have anything unusual or stressful on my schedule. Does that mean it will be a relatively easy week? I sure hope so, but sometimes, it’s when my schedule looks the simplest that it turns out to be anything but. So, we’ll see. I hope everyone has a wonderful week.
1 comment:
Have you been in this job for eight years now?
Post a Comment