Monday, October 30, 2023

Easy Week?

Fingers crossed, it’s going to be a relatively easy week. I’m ahead on my class preparations for this week, and other than a few meetings that shouldn’t be too bad, I don’t have anything unusual or stressful on my schedule. Does that mean it will be a relatively easy week? I sure hope so, but sometimes, it’s when my schedule looks the simplest that it turns out to be anything but. So, we’ll see. I hope everyone has a wonderful week.
RB said...

Have you been in this job for eight years now?

October 30, 2023 at 8:15 AM

