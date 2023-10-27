I’m back to my regular schedule and working from home today. It’s been a strange week. Monday and Tuesday were fairly normal days, but Wednesday and Thursday were not my usual. Wednesday, as you know, I stayed home, and I’m glad I did with the reaction I had to the Covid vaccine. I was still not feeling great yesterday, but I needed to go to work and teach my class. After class, I came back home and rested the rest of the day. I’m so glad I’m finally feeling better. I’ll probably spend today working on next week’s lectures, but for the most part, I really enjoy doing that. I probably also need to do some grading.
I hope everyone has a great weekend. Since it’s the last weekend before Halloween, does anyone have any Halloween events they’ll be going to this weekend? 🎃 I don’t have any plans and don’t expect that to change.
3 comments:
Going to see the Commodores and Spinners tonight. Tomorrow evening, a five course dinner and wine paring in Amador County CA. Sunday, dinner with friends. A very full weekend of activities for me and my partner.
Will you at least give out candy to the kids? And keep a bit for yourself? :)
Jeff, I'm envious of your full weekend of activities.
RB, I will not be giving out candy since there are no trick or treaters in my apartment building.
