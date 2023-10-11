About a year ago, my neurologist and I decided I should take a break from the Botox injections I was getting every three months for my migraines. She said that sometimes the Botox needs to stop for a while and later started up to give the treatment a reset. I had an appointment for my first Botox injections as part of this new round of treatments. However, the Headache Clinic called yesterday and rescheduled for today. I was ok with this, but disappointed because I was supposed to see my neurologist, who is moving to another state, for the last time. She had helped me so much and I wanted to tell her goodbye. When they rescheduled my appointment, I was scheduled to see someone else. I hope this new person is as good as my neurologist at giving the injections quickly and efficiently.
By the way, the picture above is of a model whose advertising MISTR, a service that will send you free PrEP through the mail. You have to fill out an application/survey, meet virtually with one of their doctors, and use one of their pharmacies. However, the STI testing required to get a prescription is completely free if you use their at home testing. It’s a really great service, and they are great to deal with. If you need/want to take PrEP or know someone who does, I highly recommend using MISTR.
If you follow this link, I will earn a referral fee of $20. The referral bonus is not the reason I’m adding this to today’s post, I’m adding it because I think it’s a great service and the model in the picture is hot.
2 comments:
Really for free? Or do they bill your insurance?
RB, MISTR is completely free, and only utilize your insurance to cover the cost of your PrEP medication. If you are uninsured or under-insured they will work on your behalf to enroll you in one of various patient assistance programs, to ensure you have little to no out of pocket expenses for your medication.
I believe there is another service like this, but it's only available in some states, and Vermont was not one of them.
