More Shots

First things first, I did not want to get up this morning. Isabella woke me at 4 am, and after she repeatedly tapped my shoulder with her paw, I got up and fed her. I had every intention of going back to bed, but I was as hungry as I suspect she was (even though she always has dry food). Anyway, I made some toast and a cup of tea for breakfast and sat down to watch the new episode of Star Trek: Lower Decks.
Second thing, I had my Botox treatment with the new person yesterday. She was very nice, but I miss my former neurologist. The new one was not as quick and efficient as my old one. When my previous neurologist did the Botox injection, she was quick and it felt like just a few tiny pricks (38 to be exact). Now that I’ve started the injections again, they went back down to 31. The new person was much slower and thus the procedure was much more painful. I just hope it was worth it.
Finally, I go this morning to my regular doctor’s office for my influenza and Covid vaccines. I never have much of a reaction to the flu shot except a sore arm. However, I tend to react badly the next day to the Covid vaccine. I run a fever, get chills, and have body aches for about 24 hours. I should wake up feeling fine by Saturday morning, but I dread tomorrow. Hopefully, I won’t react too badly to this current vaccine. Nevertheless, I’ve taken tomorrow off work as a precaution.
No comments:
Post a Comment