Busy Friday

Even though I am working from home today, I have a lot of work to do. I have to prepare for my lecture for class next week and make up the their midterm exam. Creating a midterm might not sound like a hard task, but it's will be posted online for them to do over the next week, and the system we use is not exactly intuitive. It might take me most of the day to figure it out and get it done correctly. Also, I am going out to dinner with a friend tonight, which will be a nice relaxing time to decompress after the stress of this week.
