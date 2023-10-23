The Week Begins

It’s Monday again, and I’m not completely dreading g the week ahead. I’m sure I will be busy this week, and I have my Covid shot tomorrow (which I generally do not react well to). Other than, not much else is on my schedule other than the usual routine. I hope y’all have a good start to your week and have a wonderful week ahead.
6 comments:
I got vaccinated against COVID last week and I'm waiting until early November for the flu.
Be careful Isabella can catch COVID https://www.santevet.com/articles/covid-19-il-est-possible-de-la-transmettre-a-son-chat ; and vice versa (very rare) she can transmit it to you https://www.courrierinternational.com/article/pandemie-un-cas-de-transmission-du-covid-19-du-chat-a-l-humain-detecte-pour-la-premiere-fois
Good week
Hopefully it's just a 24 hour reaction and then you're fine.
Do you practice gratitude? If so, for what?
RB, I don't consciously practice gratitude, but I think it is something that I do all the time. I try to remember to be grateful for the good things in my life.
Long time reader, first time to comment. The photo accurately pictures some Mondays I've experienced! Made me smile!
Thinking of gratitude, makes me grateful for vaccines for any and everything. Life was alot more chancy in years gone by without them.
Hope your week goes well.
Bill, thanks or commenting and being a long time reader. I wish more people felt the way you do about vaccines. Back when I taught high school, one of the kids had not been given their DPT vaccine and passed on a nasty case of whooping cough to me. My mother was a public health nurse for most of her life. She spent everyday giving vaccinations, and because of that, I am a big believer in vaccines, and am very thankful for them.
Joe, our family moved to a little rural district in Southwest Missouri in 1960. The next year our mother learned that most of the 150 kids from grades 1-12 did not have ANY vaccinations. No polio, DTaP or smallpox. UGH! She singlehandedly got the county health nurse to arrange a series of free vaccination clinics for the school. Could have been a diaster. The district had been just coasting on the larger vaccination populations of towns around us. So I'm a believer, too.
