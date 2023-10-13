Fridays are usually my work from home day, but I’d planned to take this Friday off because I expected a reaction to the Covid vaccine. Yesterday, I had gone to my doctor to get my flu and Covid vaccines, but when I got there, I found out that they had not been able to get in the Covid vaccine. I was a bit aggravated because no one had contacted me to let me know that they did not have the vaccine, so I could schedule it somewhere else earlier. A lot of places have run out of the vaccine, and it was difficult to find a place that still had the Covid vaccine. I finally found a place but won’t be able to get the vaccine for two more weeks.
Since I wasn’t able to take the Covid vaccine, I decided to work from home as I was originally scheduled to do today. I have some work to do for my class. Their midterms were due yesterday, so I have to finish grading those and get my lectures ready for next week. Needless to say, I have enough to keep me busy.
