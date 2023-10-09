Monday, October 9, 2023

No Holiday for Me

I do not get a holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day/Columbus Day. I have to work, but I’m moving a bit slowly this morning. I hope everyone has a good week.
JiEL said...

Here in Canada it's our «Thanks Giving» holiday but not as much celebrated as in yours in USA.
In Province of Québec we are mostly Catholics but not much are practicing so this celebration is just another off work day in the year.

Even back in the 60's or 70's with my family, we didn't do special meal for this occasion.

PS. Wasn't it your birthday yesterday? My computer was signaling it ...

October 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM

