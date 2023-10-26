I woke up yesterday with nausea and a bad headache. The nausea went away but the headache wouldn’t. I thought that maybe the headache would be my only negative reaction to taking the Covid vaccine. Then around 3 pm, the fever, chills, and body aches began. I was absolutely miserable. I tried to sleep some, but that didn’t help. I ended up going to bed around 7:30 last night. I woke around 10 pm still feeling awful, and eventually, I was able to fall asleep again. About 1 am, I woke up covered in sweat. My fever seemed to have finally broke. Eventually, I was able to go back to sleep, and I slept until my alarm went off at 5 am. I still have a headache but thankfully, no fever. The other times I’ve had a reaction, it lasted a full 24 hours, but this time, I think I got away with only about ten hours of being sick.
4 comments:
Were you able to go to work today?
RB, I did go to work today, but only to teach my class this morning. I am leaving in a few minutes to go home.
That’s a cute photo of you and Isabel. 😊
Wes, I wished I looked good enough for that to me, but it’s not. Also, Isabella is solid black, and if this was me and her, she’d more likely to be laying on my hip, not beside me.
