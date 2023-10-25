I planned a sick day for today because I got my Covid vaccine yesterday. In the past, I have had fairly rough reactions to the vaccine for about 24-36 hours, but then I’m fine. I’d rather have a day feeling like crap than to have Covid. So far, I have an intense headache, am nauseated, and my arm hurts where I got the shot, but I have not had a fever. In the past, I’ve always had a fever for about a 24 hour period beginning about 12 hours after the shot. This one may be different because in the past, I’ve always taken the Pfizer vaccine, but this time, only the Moderna vaccine was available. So, we’ll see.
Isabella woke me up to feed her at 5 am when my alarm usually goes off. I decided that I needed to eat breakfast, and then, I might just go back to bed.
2 comments:
Good thing you have an understanding employer. Might trigger a migraine? Hope you feel better!
I have a bad experience with Covid vaccination ! les oreilles internes atteintes et l'équilibre très mal en point (chutes nombreuses) j'espère que ce e sera pas votre cas à l'avenir! c'est vrai qu'on dit que "Prudence est mère de porcelaine " mais maintenant je préfère casser un peu de vaisselle (humour)
Post a Comment