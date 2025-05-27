Beauty and Beauty
By Rupert Brooke
When Beauty and Beauty meet
All naked, fair to fair,
The earth is crying-sweet,
And scattering-bright the air,
Eddying, dizzying, closing round,
With soft and drunken laughter;
Veiling all that may befall
After—after—
Where Beauty and Beauty met,
Earth’s still a-tremble there,
And winds are scented yet,
And memory-soft the air,
Bosoming, folding glints of light,
And shreds of shadowy laughter;
Not the tears that fill the years
After—after—
About the Poem
Rupert Brooke is often remembered as the handsome golden boy of early 20th-century English poetry—a soldier-poet who wrote idealistic verses before his untimely death in World War I. But beyond the patriotic sonnets and romanticized nationalism, there are quieter, more intimate poems where something deeper—perhaps more revealing—emerges. One such poem is “Beauty and Beauty,” a short but evocative lyric that resists easy categorization.
At first glance, the poem reads like a celebration of romantic or sensual union—two abstracted figures (or perhaps lovers), meeting in a moment of rapture, dissolving into something transcendent. The language is lush and tactile: “naked, fair to fair,” “ecstasy double,” “clasp and the joy and the heat.” The entire scene evokes physicality, longing, and fleeting perfection. What’s striking is the absence of gender. The poem does not say he and she, nor even they in a way that suggests duality of sex. Instead, it speaks of Beauty and Beauty—two mirrored forces, equal in form and attraction. This mirroring—“fair to fair”—can be read as a poetic device, but also as something more intimate: a union of likeness, not difference.
Some scholars have long speculated about Rupert Brooke’s sexuality. He was part of Cambridge circles that included queer intellectuals like E.M. Forster and Maynard Keynes. His letters reveal emotionally intense relationships with both men and women, though concrete evidence of same-sex relationships remains elusive—partly because queerness at the time was veiled, coded, or suppressed altogether. But poetry has always been a place for what could not be said directly.
If we allow ourselves to read “Beauty and Beauty” through a queer lens, we can begin to see it not just as a love poem, but as a celebration of two men—fair and fair, entwined in a moment of passion and transcendence. There is no need to disguise desire in gendered roles. The love here is elemental, luminous, and fleeting. It begins with naked beauty and ends with the world asleep, spent from witnessing their union.
Brooke’s language in the poem is deeply sensual but avoids vulgarity. It is about the merging of two forces—perhaps two bodies, perhaps two souls. And the line “melt into one perfect sphere” feels almost mythic, like Aristophanes’ description in Plato’s Symposium of original humans as spherical beings split apart, ever longing to be whole again. That myth, often invoked in queer readings of classical texts, frames love between men not as deviation, but as origin—a kind of primal longing. Brooke may have known this, or at least felt it. His poem offers a vision of beauty that dares to be symmetrical, unashamed, and fleetingly divine.
“Beauty and Beauty” is a short poem, but its power lies in what it refuses to define. It leaves open a space for same-sex love—not overtly, but unmistakably. Whether or not Brooke intended it as a reflection of his own desires, the poem speaks to anyone who has ever found beauty in someone who mirrors their own longing. In that way, it becomes a quiet act of defiance. A poem that, in just twelve lines, opens the door to a love that dares not speak its name—yet sings, briefly, with crystalline clarity.
About the Poet
Rupert Brooke (1887–1915) occupies a unique space in the history of English literature—a poet whose fame was built as much on his classical beauty and tragic death as on the haunting lyricism of his verse. A product of Rugby School and King’s College, Cambridge, Brooke rose to prominence just before the First World War with a body of poetry that was elegant, wistful, and suffused with longing. His early poems explored themes of love, nature, and transience, often in language that was sensuous and delicately melancholic. His most famous work, the 1914 sonnet sequence—including the much-anthologized The Soldier—framed patriotic sacrifice in romantic and spiritual terms, offering a vision of war that felt noble and redemptive. It struck a chord with a nation on the brink of catastrophe.
Yet there is more to Rupert Brooke than patriotic verse. Beneath the idealized imagery of sacrifice lies a poet deeply attuned to beauty and desire, whose emotional life was complex and, at times, tortured. Brooke had relationships with women, but his most intense emotional connections were often with men. He moved in intellectual circles that included many queer figures of the day—such as Virginia Woolf, Lytton Strachey, and E.M. Forster—and his letters and friendships suggest an internal struggle with identity and intimacy. While modern scholars stop short of labeling him definitively gay or bisexual, there is a growing consensus that his sexuality was fluid and that his poetry often masks or sublimates homoerotic longing.
Poems like "Beauty and Beauty" hint at a love that transcends gendered norms, offering brief, luminous glimpses of physical and emotional union that resist definition. His use of idealized forms—beauty, ecstasy, the merging of bodies—evokes classical and Platonic traditions that have long resonated with queer readers. That Brooke rarely wrote overtly of same-sex love is perhaps unsurprising given the social pressures of Edwardian England, but the emotional intensity and coded language of his verse leave space for queer interpretation.
Brooke’s life was cut tragically short during World War I. Commissioned as a sub-lieutenant in the Royal Naval Division, he died of sepsis from an infected mosquito bite aboard a French hospital ship in the Aegean Sea in 1915. He was 27 years old. His death, just months before the slaughter of the Somme and the disillusionment that followed, helped enshrine him as the quintessential tragic youth—a symbol of innocence lost to war. Yet his legacy endures not only in patriotic myth but also in the more private, lyrical moments of his poetry, where longing and beauty converge in ways still deeply moving—and, perhaps, more revealing than even he intended.
