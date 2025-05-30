Friday Is Upon Us

It’s Friday at last, and I think we’ve earned it. Being at work yesterday felt never-ending, like the hours were stretching themselves out just to test my patience. But the weekend is finally in sight.
I’ve really enjoyed my vacation time over the past two weeks—especially Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday of this week, which were absolutely beautiful sunny days. Even though Saturday is supposed to bring rain, I’m still looking forward to the chance to be lazy, catch up on some reading, maybe watch a movie—or take some time appreciating the quiet rhythm of my own thoughts… and touch, depending on what kind of movie I end up choosing.
There’s a certain heaviness in knowing it’s coming to an end. The slower mornings, the freedom to do things on my own time, the luxury of not living by an alarm clock—it’s hard to let that go. Isabella even let me sleep until after 5 a.m. a few mornings before demanding I get up and feed her, which felt like a rare and precious gift.
But there’s something to look forward to: Sunday marks the beginning of Pride Month. Even if it’s just a quiet acknowledgment this weekend, there’s comfort in knowing that June brings with it a celebration of identity, resilience, and community. A new month, a new beginning, and a reminder of joy—no matter the weather.
I hope you all have a great weekend!
No comments:
Post a Comment